FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Dr. Oz Show
S12 E6 You Asked, Oz Swabbed: The Riskiest Places to Go During Pandemic
Dr. Oz's Swab Bus hits the road to test public places where COVID-19 could be lurking; Tyra Banks.
...
More
9-21-2020 • TV-PG • 1h
The Dr. Oz Show
FOX
Entertainment
The Dr. Oz Show
Season 12
S12-E6 - The Dr. Oz Show