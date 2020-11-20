FoxNews.com
1st female CHP commissioner says she's 'humbled'
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Amanda Ray was sworn in by Gov. Gavin Newsom as the first female commissioner of the California Highway Patrol. "It's one that I do not take lightly, and I am extremely humbled and honored," Ray said Thursday.
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
