Family makes plea for justice
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
It happened on September 20 at 2:30 p.m. Shots rang out at the Coopers Pond Apartments in Tampa. Inside deputies found 23-year-old Johnny Hubbert with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
