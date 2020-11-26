FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
The Debrief: COVID-19 in El Paso, curfew
FOX 26 Houston
FOX 26's Jonathan Martin speaks with KFOX Anchor Robert Holguin about the latest on COVID-19 in El Paso and a curfew starting on Wednesday night.
...
More
11-26-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
The Debrief: COVID-19 in El Paso, curfew
FOX
Entertainment
The Debrief: COVID-19 in El Paso, curfew
Clips
The Debrief: COVID-19 in El Paso, curfew