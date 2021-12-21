Jennifer Lopez's mom; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Dish Nation Episodes (7)
- Jennifer Lopez's mom; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill12-21-21 • TV-PG DL • 18m
- Matthew McConaughey; Remy Ma; Adam Rodriguez12-18-21 • TV-PG • 18m
- Billie Eilish, Gisele Bündchen, Tom Holland, Zendaya12-16-21 • TV-PG • 18m
- Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Urie and the cast of "Single All the Way"12-03-21 • TV-PG DL • 18m
- Guest host Tanner Thomason; Alex Rodriguez ; Romeo Miller and Angelina Jolie10-21-21 • TV-PG DL • 18m
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Kevin Hart.10-19-21 • TV-PG DL • 18m