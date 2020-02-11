FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Surviving 2020: Chicago man jumps in lake every day to relieve stress
FOX 32 Chicago
A Chicago man has found an unusual way to relieve the stress of the COVID pandemic. He jumps in Lake Michigan, every single day.
...
More
11-20-2020 • 2m
Surviving 2020: Chicago man jumps in lake every day to relieve stress
FOX
Entertainment
Surviving 2020: Chicago man jumps in lake every day to relieve stress
Clips
Surviving 2020: Chicago man jumps in lake every day to relieve stress