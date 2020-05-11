FoxNews.com
Pollsters say don't overlook margin of error
FOX 35 Orlando
A number of polls had Joe Biden winning Florida but much like 2016 pollsters are under the spotlight after Donald Trump won the state by roughly 3 percentage points. Experts say the polling reflected the margin of error.
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
