FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to boat along Central Florida coast
FOX 35 Orlando
The Coast Guard said on Twitter that 62-year-old Stuart Bee was located alive and clinging to his 32-foot Sea Ray about 86 miles offshore Port Canaveral.
...
More
11-30-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to boat along Central Florida coast
FOX
Entertainment
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to boat along Central Florida coast
Clips
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to boat along Central Florida coast