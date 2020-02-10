FoxNews.com
Families of police brutality victims host voter rally in Grant Park
FOX 32 Chicago
A Get out the Vote rally was held on Thursday from the families of people who were shot at the hands of police. They’re urging protesters to turn their anger into action at the voting booth.
10-30-2020 • 2m
FOX
