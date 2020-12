A cold (yes, I said it) morning for some. Temperatures, in a few locations, dipping into the low 30s. Skies, which were clear this morning, will quickly become cloudy with light rain chances increasing as we head into the evening. Temperatures will likely only warm into the mid and upper 50s on Saturday, but Sunday should be a few degrees warmer. Rain chances will also go away by Sunday afternoon. 70s are not too far off, either, as we’re expecting highs to reach at least 70 degrees by Thursday.