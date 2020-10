It is hard enough to get a new generation of voters registered to vote, let alone engaged in the process. Niles Francis took his interest in politics to an entirely different level, and now at 18, he’s become a respected political commentator, and creating widely circulated electoral maps for DecisionDeskHQ.com. He joined Jim on The Final 5 to explain where his fascination with politics came from, and how he feels about his home state in Georgia becoming an epicenter for the 2020 race.