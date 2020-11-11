FoxNews.com
FOX 7 Discussion: New rapid training effort to help with unemployment
FOX 7 Austin
Workforce Solutions Capital Area CEO Tamara Atkinson talks about the new rapid training effort and how it will help with unemployment.
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
