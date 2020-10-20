FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Everman officer on ventilator in ICU because of COVID-19
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
People in a small North Texas town are praying for a police officer and his family, who are all battling COVID-19.
...
More
10-20-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Everman officer on ventilator in ICU because of COVID-19
FOX
Entertainment
Everman officer on ventilator in ICU because of COVID-19
Clips
Everman officer on ventilator in ICU because of COVID-19