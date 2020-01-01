FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Andy Griffith Show
S6 E29 The Battle of Mayberry
Opie upsets the whole town when he proves that the famous Battle of Mayberry was a bloodless brawl.
...
More
4-4-1966 • TV-PG • 26m
The Andy Griffith Show
FOX
Entertainment
The Andy Griffith Show
Season 6
The Andy Griffith Show