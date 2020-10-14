FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
2 people in custody after shooting in Phoenix left man seriously wounded
FOX 10 Phoenix
The shooting happened near Downtown Phoenix during the afternoon hours of Oct. 13, according to police.
...
More
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
2 people in custody after shooting in Phoenix left man seriously wounded
FOX
Entertainment
2 people in custody after shooting in Phoenix left man seriously wounded
Clips
2 people in custody after shooting in Phoenix left man seriously wounded