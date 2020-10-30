FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Here's what happens when your mail ballot is rejected
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
If there's a problem with your mail-in ballot, it's probably the signature, but there is a process called ballot curing that allows voters to fix the issue before election day.
...
More
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Here's what happens when your mail ballot is rejected
FOX
Entertainment
Here's what happens when your mail ballot is rejected
Clips
Here's what happens when your mail ballot is rejected