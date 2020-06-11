FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Honoring the 12 victims of Borderline mass shooting
FOX 11 Los Angeles
It's been two years since 12 people lost their lives in the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. We take a look at the growing memorial placed in front of the restaurant.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Honoring the 12 victims of Borderline mass shooting
FOX
Entertainment
Honoring the 12 victims of Borderline mass shooting
Clips
Honoring the 12 victims of Borderline mass shooting