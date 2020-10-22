FoxNews.com
Search for missing Purple Heart
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
The search is on to find the rightful owner of a Purple Heart medal. A Bradenton Police detective who is also a veteran found the medal at a Palmetto antique shop and is now trying to track down the family of its original owner.
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
