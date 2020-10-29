FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Massive line for Dodgers championship merchandise
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Dodger Stadium's team stores opened Oct. 29 for the first time since the Dodgers won the World Series, selling officially licensed merchandise commemorating their first championship since 1988.
...
More
10-29-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Massive line for Dodgers championship merchandise
FOX
Entertainment
Massive line for Dodgers championship merchandise
Clips
Massive line for Dodgers championship merchandise