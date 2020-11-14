FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
President Trump says millions of COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon
FOX 26 Houston
FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff has more on President Trump's announcement made Friday regarding millions of COVID-19 vaccines to be available soon.
...
More
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
President Trump says millions of COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon
FOX
Entertainment
President Trump says millions of COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon
Clips
President Trump says millions of COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon