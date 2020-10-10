FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Boy, 3, accidentally shoots himself in foot on South Side: officials
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago police say the child got access to a gun left unattended and shot himself in the foot.
...
More
10-10-2020 • 2m
Boy, 3, accidentally shoots himself in foot on South Side: officials
FOX
Entertainment
Boy, 3, accidentally shoots himself in foot on South Side: officials
Clips
Boy, 3, accidentally shoots himself in foot on South Side: officials