FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Turning golf course into affordable housing
FOX 11 Los Angeles
As Los Angeles continues to struggle with an affordable housing crisis, one designer has come up with the idea of turning a public golf course into affordable housing units.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Turning golf course into affordable housing
FOX
Entertainment
Turning golf course into affordable housing
Clips
Turning golf course into affordable housing