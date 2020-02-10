FoxNews.com
Protesters seek justice after Waukegan police shooting
FOX 32 Chicago
Waukegan's mayor joined family members and activists Sunday after police shot and killed an unarmed Black man there last week.
10-26-2020 • 2m
