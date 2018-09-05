Lethal Weapon

S2 E12 Diggin' Up Dirt

Riggs takes a trip down memory lane while visiting his father-in-law in prison, which reminds him about an old secret regarding his deceased wife.... More

1-10-2018 • TV-14 LSV • 44m

Lethal Weapon Episodes (10)

SEASON FINALE
Network Icon
SEASON FINALE
S2 E22 One Day More

05-09-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

Network Icon
S2 E21 Family Ties

05-02-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

Network Icon
S2 E20 Jesse's Girl

04-25-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

Network Icon
S2 E19 Leo Getz Hitched

04-18-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

Lethal Weapon Clips

Network Icon
Mom-Ments

05-11-18 • 1m

Network Icon
Best Of Broments

05-04-18 • 1m

Network Icon
Leo Getz...Heroic

04-13-18 • 1m

Network Icon
Leo Getz...Married

04-13-18 • 23s