Coast Guard offloads over 11,000 pounds of narcotics in South Florida
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
The Coast Guard offloaded 3,250 pounds of cocaine, 440 pounds of liquid cocaine, and 7,700 pounds of marijuana -- all with an estimated street value of $85.9 million.
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
