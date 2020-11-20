FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Recent COVID-19 spike leads Fort Worth restaurant owner to temporarily shut down indoor dining
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
The surge of cases led a Fort Worth restaurant owner to make the tough decision to cut off indoor dining.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Recent COVID-19 spike leads Fort Worth restaurant owner to temporarily shut down indoor dining
FOX
Entertainment
Recent COVID-19 spike leads Fort Worth restaurant owner to temporarily shut down indoor dining
Clips
Recent COVID-19 spike leads Fort Worth restaurant owner to temporarily shut down indoor dining