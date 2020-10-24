FoxNews.com
President Trump addresses conflict in Armenia
FOX 11 Los Angeles
President Trump says progress is being made between Armenia and Azerbaijan as the US steps up efforts to end the violence between the two countries.
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
