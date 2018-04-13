The Simpsons

S29 E6 The Old Blue Mayor She Ain't What She Used to Be

Marge decides to enter the race to become the next mayor of Springfield as she grows increasingly frustrated with how the local government operates.... More

11-13-2017 • TV-PG DLV • 21m

The Simpsons Episodes (17)

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S29 E1 The Serfsons

10-02-17 • TV-PG DLV • 22m

S29 E2 Springfield Splendor

10-09-17 • TV-PG DLV • 22m

S29 E3 Whistler's Father

10-16-17 • TV-PG DLV • 21m

S29 E4 Treehouse of Horror XXVIII

10-23-17 • TV-14 DLV • 21m

The Simpsons Clips

Homer Eats His Way Through New Orleans

04-21-18 • 2m

Lisa Gets Vertigo

04-20-18 • 1m

Bart Sings As Little Orphan Annie

04-20-18 • 1m

Marge Takes Moe To Apologize To Morty

04-13-18 • 29s