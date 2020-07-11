FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Recalling the 2000 presidential election recount
FOX 26 Houston
FOX 26's Rashi Vats speaks with a Houston attorney from President Bush's 2000 election legal team.
...
More
11-7-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Recalling the 2000 presidential election recount
FOX
Entertainment
Recalling the 2000 presidential election recount
Clips
Recalling the 2000 presidential election recount