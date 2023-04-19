Doug McIntyre joins SOTU to talk Gregg Berhalter, Christian Pulisic, and all things USMNT, USWNT!

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
  4. Doug McIntyre joins SOTU to talk Gregg Berhalter, Christian Pulisic, and all things USMNT, USWNT!