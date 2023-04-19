Home
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (25)
Doug McIntyre joins SOTU to talk Gregg Berhalter, Christian Pulisic, and all things USMNT, USWNT!
04-19-23 • 1h 30m
• • •
Aly Wagner joins State of the Union to talk USWNT's World Cup hopes! | SOTU
04-14-23 • 1h 4m
• • •
USWNT suffers massive setback, Jesse March's interest & Gio Reyna needs to leave Dortmund? | SOTU
04-12-23 • 1h 8m
• • •
Recruiting Messi to MLS, USWNT World Cup preparations, updated MLS tiers | SOTU
04-08-23 • 58m
• • •
USWNT jersey reaction, Chelsea sack Graham Potter & McKennie, Musah club future discussion | SOTU
04-05-23 • 1h 12m
• • •
USWNT gearing up for World Cup, USMNT vs. Mexico & dual nationality patriotism
03-30-23 • 1h 18m
• • •
