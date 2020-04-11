FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher wins reelection
FOX 26 Houston
Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher won reelection to represent Texas’ 7th Congressional District after defeating Republican challenger Wesley Hunt.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher wins reelection
FOX
Entertainment
Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher wins reelection
Clips
Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher wins reelection