FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Pinellas election workers count record number of mail ballots
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
With 79 percent of registered voters casting ballots, and a majority of them being sent through the mail, election officials had their work cut out for them.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Pinellas election workers count record number of mail ballots
FOX
Entertainment
Pinellas election workers count record number of mail ballots
Clips
Pinellas election workers count record number of mail ballots