FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Trump campaign cuts ad spending in Minnesota
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
The Trump campaign cut ad spending in the state of Minnesota drastically Tuesday. Plus, an update on the President's condition and why the CD1 debate scheduled for Tuesday night was cancelled.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Trump campaign cuts ad spending in Minnesota
FOX
Entertainment
Trump campaign cuts ad spending in Minnesota
Clips
Trump campaign cuts ad spending in Minnesota