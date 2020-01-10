FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
NEW
Special Report with Bret Baier
The latest news from inside the Beltway.
...
More
10-30-2020 • 1h
Special Report With Bret Baier
Special Report with Bret Baier Episodes (5)
NEW
Thursday, October 22
10-22-20 • 41m
• • •
NEW
Wednesday, October 21
10-21-20 • 41m
• • •
NEW
Tuesday, October 20
10-20-20 • 40m
• • •
NEW
Monday, October 19
10-19-20 • 40m
• • •
See All
FOX
News
Special Report with Bret Baier
Special Report With Bret Baier