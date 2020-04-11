FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Manley: Austin police on tactical alert, ready to deploy if needed
FOX 7 Austin
Details were sparse, as Manley explained he could not disclose the departments plans regarding potential unrest surrounding the elections.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Manley: Austin police on tactical alert, ready to deploy if needed
FOX
Entertainment
Manley: Austin police on tactical alert, ready to deploy if needed
Clips
Manley: Austin police on tactical alert, ready to deploy if needed