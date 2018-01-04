Empire

Lyric video for “Sweat” from the hit show, EMPIRE.

Empire “Sweat” Lyric Video... More

4-25-2018 • 1m

Empire Episodes (16)

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Noble Memory

09-28-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E2 Full Circle

10-05-17 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S4 E3 Evil Manners

10-12-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E4 Bleeding War

10-19-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m