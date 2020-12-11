FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?
FOX 26 Houston
It's a debate that has people divided. Meagan Clanahan, co-owner of Houston Moms Blog, gives us her take on whether it's time to go ahead and start putting up the Christmas decorations.
...
More
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?
FOX
Entertainment
Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?
Clips
Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?