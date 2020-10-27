FoxNews.com
Families get a hand up at RCS Grace House
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
A local non-profit is helping less fortunate families get back on their feet by giving them a hand-up. How this charitable organization is helping families is what's right with Tampa Bay.
10-27-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
