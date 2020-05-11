FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Arizona OKs Prop 207 recreational pot
FOX 10 Phoenix
Proposition 207 would let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish, allow for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Arizona OKs Prop 207 recreational pot
FOX
Entertainment
Arizona OKs Prop 207 recreational pot
Clips
Arizona OKs Prop 207 recreational pot