The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young Episodes (25)
S1 E60 Fixing your favorite team and NFL Draft Predictions | No. 1 Ranked Show
01-18-22 • 55m
• • •
S1 E59 CFP National Title Preview & Matt Corral injury intensified opt-out debate | No. 1 Ranked Show
01-04-22 • 28m
• • •
S1 E58 Alabama-Georgia set for National Championship rematch | No. 1 Ranked Show
12-31-21 • 36m
• • •
S1 E57 WWE Superstar & Ohio State Superfan Angelo Dawkins, QB transfers & HBCU Spotlight | No. 1 Ranked Show
12-22-21 • 56m
• • •
S1 E56 Who should win the Eddie Robinson Coach of Year award & Rattler and Stogner transfer | No. 1 Ranked Show
12-14-21 • 37m
• • •
S1 E55 RJ Young Reacts to the Selection Sunday CFP Rankings. Who's in? Who's out?
12-12-21 • 26m
• • •
The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
