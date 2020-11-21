FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Newsom's sweeping orders unleash criticism, but are not illegal: expert
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Gov. Newsom has been accused of exceeding his authority with some COVID-19 orders, but a legal expert says he's exercising his legal powers.
...
More
11-21-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Newsom's sweeping orders unleash criticism, but are not illegal: expert
FOX
Entertainment
Newsom's sweeping orders unleash criticism, but are not illegal: expert
Clips
Newsom's sweeping orders unleash criticism, but are not illegal: expert