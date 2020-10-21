FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
TABC suspends liquor permit for North Texas bars violating COVID-19 restrictions
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said bars owners committed to him that they would reopen safety, and added those that don't should suffer the consequences.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
TABC suspends liquor permit for North Texas bars violating COVID-19 restrictions
FOX
Entertainment
TABC suspends liquor permit for North Texas bars violating COVID-19 restrictions
Clips
TABC suspends liquor permit for North Texas bars violating COVID-19 restrictions