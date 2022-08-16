Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Shohei Ohtani under appreciated, Top 5 Closer Entrances, & BIG news! | Flippin’ Bats
08-16-22 • 31m
• • •
Houston Astros continue to dominate the AL, Mets are World Series Contenders, & More | Flippin’ Bats
08-15-22 • 45m
• • •
Field of Dreams LIVE post-game show from Dyersville, Iowa | Flippin’ Bats
08-12-22 • 26m
• • •
Field of Dreams LIVE pre-game show from Dyersville, Iowa | Flippin’ Bats
08-11-22 • 2h 54m
• • •
Field of Dreams LIVE preview show from Dyersville, Iowa | Flippin' Bats
08-10-22 • 21m
• • •
Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto on his latest social media fame, Field of Dreams & more! | Flippin’ Bats
08-10-22 • 48m
• • •
See All
