Nebraska Senator calls Astros 'cheaters'
FOX 26 Houston
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse called out the Houston Astros as 'cheaters' during the Supreme Court Hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
FOX
