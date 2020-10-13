FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Southwest Airlines to expand service to O'Hare in 2021
FOX 32 Chicago
Southwest Airlines said Monday it will expand in Houston and Chicago by starting flights to those cities’ largest airports, stepping up its head-to-head competition against bigger airlines.
...
More
10-13-2020 • 2m
Southwest Airlines to expand service to O'Hare in 2021
FOX
Entertainment
Southwest Airlines to expand service to O'Hare in 2021
Clips
Southwest Airlines to expand service to O'Hare in 2021