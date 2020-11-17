Garcetti expands testing in response to LA's COVID-19 surge
Responding to a surge in coronavirus cases locally and statewide, Mayor Eric Garcetti tonight announced an expansion of the city's mobile testing program to provide COVID tests in under-served areas, as well as the establishment of testing at Los Angeles International Airport.... More
11-17-2020 • TV-Y • 5m
