FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Possible coorelation between flu shot and COVID-19
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
There’s new motivation to get your flu shot this season. Studies are finding that the flu vaccine might protect against severe complications from COVID-19.
...
More
10-31-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Possible coorelation between flu shot and COVID-19
FOX
Entertainment
Possible coorelation between flu shot and COVID-19
Clips
Possible coorelation between flu shot and COVID-19