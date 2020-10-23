FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Arizona lawmaker speaks out following tough coronavirus battle
FOX 10 Phoenix
At one point. State Rep. Lorenzo Sierra was put on a ventilator.
...
More
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Arizona lawmaker speaks out following tough coronavirus battle
FOX
Entertainment
Arizona lawmaker speaks out following tough coronavirus battle
Clips
Arizona lawmaker speaks out following tough coronavirus battle