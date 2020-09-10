FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Tensions and dialogue in Brooklyn
FOX 5 New York
Tensions are high between government officials and some Orthodox Jewish groups in Brooklyn over COVID restrictions. But dozens of rabbis say those groups don't represent most Jews.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Tensions and dialogue in Brooklyn
FOX
Entertainment
Tensions and dialogue in Brooklyn
Clips
Tensions and dialogue in Brooklyn