Voice of Change: Art West is rebranding Chicago's West Side with culture
FOX 32 Chicago
Rebranding Chicago's West Side with art and culture is what one Black-owned art gallery is all about. Art West's co-founder Alexie Young talks about it in Voice of Change.
11-16-2020 • 5m
